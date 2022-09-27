Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $205.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $288.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

