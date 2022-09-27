Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,941 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $187.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.65.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.90.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

