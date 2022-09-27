Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 13,050 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $42,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

