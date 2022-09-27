GYEN Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $24.19 million and approximately $351,382.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s launch date was December 11th, 2019. GYEN’s total supply is 3,513,194,680 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com/gyen.

GYEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

