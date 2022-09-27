Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hamborner REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Hamborner REIT stock opened at €6.78 ($6.92) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90. Hamborner REIT has a 52 week low of €8.28 ($8.45) and a 52 week high of €9.55 ($9.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Hamborner REIT

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

