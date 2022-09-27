Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

