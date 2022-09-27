Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $697,000 Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

TD stock opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

