Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $912,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after buying an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 269,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $580,040,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after buying an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WY opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

