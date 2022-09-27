Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

