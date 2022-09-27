Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 533 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $129.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.12. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

