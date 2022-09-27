Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THO stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

