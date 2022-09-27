Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.90.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

