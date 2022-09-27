Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 3,123 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 1,052.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2,325.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCEB opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.11. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $59.49 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

