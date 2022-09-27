Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 286,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,784,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.18% of Global-e Online as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Global-e Online by 19,195.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,706. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

