Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.65% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $32,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. 4,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,865. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

