Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor comprises approximately 1.3% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $61,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $5,720,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 160,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 403,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 211,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

TSEM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.39. 834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.04. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.