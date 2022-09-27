Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

ACWI traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.46. 47,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

