Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,692 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,796 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.80% of InMode worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in InMode by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 16.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,527 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 271,606 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of InMode by 181.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 986,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $122,734,000 after acquiring an additional 635,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 95,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

INMD traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. 6,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,949. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

