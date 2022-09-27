Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 88,500 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $42,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.14. 243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.17. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

