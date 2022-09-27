Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,500 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 769,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 3.8% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $181,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,777,000 after buying an additional 30,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,036,000 after buying an additional 42,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,988,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after buying an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,968,000 after buying an additional 743,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.20. 172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.49. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.