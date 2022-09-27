Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 266,948 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 266,948 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,384,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.88. 18,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

