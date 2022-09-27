Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,460 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 73,581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 141.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 98,326 shares in the last quarter.

COPX stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.51. 8,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,993. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

