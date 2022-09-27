Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Down 98.9% in September

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRGLY shares. Investec raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,241.50.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HRGLY traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. 41,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $43.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.6129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

