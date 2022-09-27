Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 146.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of Arch Resources worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 7.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ARCH stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.42. 8,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.97 and a 200 day moving average of $149.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.54 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.86 by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 126.97% and a net margin of 29.26%. Analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 59.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.