Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cloudflare by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,860 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:NET traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.86. 87,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $20,817,806. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

