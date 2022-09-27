Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 262.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 77,395 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,040.3% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 31,147 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $209,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. 450,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,427,967. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

