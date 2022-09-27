Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 2.7% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.55. 560,420 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

