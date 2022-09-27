Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,762 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up 1.4% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 340,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,674,630. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.