Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $332,000 Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMST. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 124,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after buying an additional 326,697 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 118,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMST. StockNews.com lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMST traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. 6,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $685.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.81. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 15.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Profile

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.