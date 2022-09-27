Harvest Investment Services LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 131,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after buying an additional 107,842 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 64,403 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,786,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QLD stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. 222,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,190,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

