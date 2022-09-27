Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LGLV traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.68. The stock had a trading volume of 146,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,132. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12 month low of $123.98 and a 12 month high of $151.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.91.

