Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $756,000 Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,953,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 327.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 2.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile



NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

