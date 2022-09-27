Hays plc (LON:HAS) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.24 Per Share

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.24 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HAS opened at GBX 114.92 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 1,276.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hays has a one year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 177.10 ($2.14).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, July 18th.

In other Hays news, insider Paul Venables sold 74,506 shares of Hays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £87,172.02 ($105,331.10).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

