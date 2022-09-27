Head-To-Head Analysis: RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) vs. White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW)

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) and White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

RLX Technology has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Fox Ventures has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of RLX Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of White Fox Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 White Fox Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

RLX Technology presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 471.43%. Given RLX Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than White Fox Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and White Fox Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology 35.14% 19.23% 16.01% White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RLX Technology and White Fox Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $1.34 billion 1.22 $317.72 million $0.30 3.50 White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than White Fox Ventures.

Summary

RLX Technology beats White Fox Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

About White Fox Ventures

White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on the establishment of business academies in Japan. It plans, manages, and promotes seminars and classes. The company is based in New York, New York.

