Head to Head Comparison: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) & HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Properties and HG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.89 billion 4.04 $505.20 million $4.20 17.74 HG $2.43 million 9.05 $2.76 million $0.73 10.62

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Boston Properties has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Boston Properties and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 22.04% 8.17% 2.90% HG 36.26% -1.74% -1.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Boston Properties and HG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 1 6 8 0 2.47 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Properties currently has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.87%. Given Boston Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than HG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Properties beats HG on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.

About HG

(Get Rating)

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of 27 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

