Head to Head Survey: Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) vs. Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN)

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Talkspace and Reunion Neuroscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 4 0 0 2.00 Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $2.43, suggesting a potential upside of 142.50%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Reunion Neuroscience.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -54.49% -48.07% -40.69% Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -65.19% -45.08%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Talkspace and Reunion Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Talkspace has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and Reunion Neuroscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million 1.39 -$62.74 million ($0.41) -2.44 Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 5.16 -$43.63 million ($3.85) -0.45

Reunion Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reunion Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talkspace beats Reunion Neuroscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

(Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Reunion Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.