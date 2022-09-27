Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) & The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Financial Contrast

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 11.16% 2.93% 1.36% The GEO Group 3.41% 17.77% 3.97%

Risk & Volatility

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

95.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of The GEO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Healthpeak Properties and The GEO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 0 7 4 0 2.36 The GEO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus target price of $33.42, indicating a potential upside of 42.56%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than The GEO Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and The GEO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $1.90 billion 6.67 $505.54 million $0.41 57.17 The GEO Group $2.26 billion 0.41 $77.42 million $0.46 16.09

Healthpeak Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The GEO Group. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats The GEO Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 103 facilities totaling approximately 83,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

