Helikon Investments Ltd Has $48.46 Million Stock Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,685,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,662 shares during the quarter. Corporación América Airports makes up approximately 19.2% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $48,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth about $2,296,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

Corporación América Airports stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 69 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,949. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.