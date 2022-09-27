Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter worth $70,764,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,391 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter worth about $18,402,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,548,000 after buying an additional 120,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter worth about $3,625,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHHBY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

RHHBY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

