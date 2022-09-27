Hemenway Trust Co LLC Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up approximately 2.5% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned 0.32% of AptarGroup worth $21,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 63.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.46. 4,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $107.92. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $135.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.