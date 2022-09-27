Hemenway Trust Co LLC Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.93 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

