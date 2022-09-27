Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $15.99 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,396 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 1.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,933. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

