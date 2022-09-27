Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Illumina by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.63. 57,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.01. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3,143.81 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $431.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

