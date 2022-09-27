Hemenway Trust Co LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,014 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,566,360. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

