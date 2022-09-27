Hemenway Trust Co LLC Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.68. 192,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.91 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

