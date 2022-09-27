Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 609 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VEA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.06. 1,403,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,792,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

