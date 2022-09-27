Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises about 0.9% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 947,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,430,000 after acquiring an additional 307,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 321,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 309,947 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 242,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 241,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. 1,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.