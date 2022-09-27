Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,755 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 23.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.52. 29,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,270. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.