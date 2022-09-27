Heritage Financial Services LLC Invests $163,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,114,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 249,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,327. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.07 and its 200 day moving average is $196.86. The stock has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

