Heritage Financial Services LLC Invests $818,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after buying an additional 49,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $281,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.24. The stock had a trading volume of 152,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,985. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.51.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

